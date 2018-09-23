Chas Hodges from Chas and Dave has died

Chas Hodges, from musical duo Chas and Dave, has died aged 74. He was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in early 2017 and had received treatment, but died in his sleep in the early hours of Saturday morning from organ failure.

Chas and Dave are most well known for their rock and cockney style of music – they reached the peak of their fame during the ‘70s and ‘80s, but have still remained popular to this day. They have achieved eight UK top 40 hits.

Chas and Dave’s Twitter account broke the news with a picture of Chas and the caption: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our very own Chas Hodges. Despite receiving successful treatment for oesophageal cancer recently, Chas suffered organ failure and passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of this morning.”

It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our very own Chas Hodges. Despite receiving successful treatment for oesophageal cancer recently, Chas suffered organ failure and passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of this morning. pic.twitter.com/bwxqfHUjUg — Chas And Dave (@chas_dave) September 22, 2018

There has been an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities alike, including Tottenham Hotspur FC, former boxer Frank Bruno, and Sir Lenny Henry.

Click the link below to listen to one of the duo’s most popular songs – ‘Ain’t No Pleasing You’: