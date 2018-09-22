Take That announce Southampton date for 30th anniversary tour

To celebrate their 30th anniversary, Take That are doing a run of shows in early 2019, including a date at Southampton’s St Mary’s stadium. It is the first time that Take That will have done a major show in Southampton, and is set for the 25th May.

Take That aired a live Facebook video on Monday, teasing that there would be a world tour in 2019. It is unsure whether all five members – Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange, and Robbie Williams – will all be reuniting for the tour. Gary, Howard and Mark (the three remaining members) were in Southampton last year at the Mayflower Theatre, making a surprise appearance at the end of the musical, The Band.

Tickets go on sale on September 28th at 9:30am. There is also a presale that begins on September 26th at 9:30am.

