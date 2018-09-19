Nuffield Southampton Theatres nominated for three UK Theatre Awards

NST (Nuffield Southampton Theatres) has received three nominations in the UK Theatre Awards 2018. Firstly, Howard Brenton’s The Shadow Factory has been nominated in the Best Design category, A Streetcar Named Desire has been nominated for The Renee Stepham Award for Best Presentation of Touring Theatre (co-produced with Theatr Clwyd and English Touring Theatre), and the NST City opening campaign has been nominated in the Achievement in Marketing and Audience Development category.

NST has now been nominated five times for the prestigious award. It won The Renee Stepham Award last year for Fantastic Mr Fox; in 2016, Samuel Hodges was nominated for Best Director for The Glass Menagerie; in 2015, NST won Best Design in Hudsucker Proxy; in 2014, NST won Regional Theatre of the Year at the Stage Awards; and in 2013, NST associate Blanche McIntyre won the UK Theatre Award for Best Director in The Seagull.

NST is the second most nominated theatre in the country this year, and the award ceremony takes place on 14th October at London’s Guildhall.

