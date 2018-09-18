Watch: First Trailer for Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios have released the first trailer for Captain Marvel. It is shown that the movie is set in the 1990s, as the shot opens on a Blockbuster Video Store. Brie Larson plays the principle character, Carol Danvers. Danvers is a human pilot whose DNA has fused with the Kree alien race, and has given her superpowers. Larson is joined by Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson; both have been dramatically de-aged for the motion picture.

Other faces that pop up in the trailer include: Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Jude Law, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Dijmon Hounsou, and Lashana Lynch. The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who also wrote the script alongside Meg LeFauve, Nicole Perlman, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Liz Flahive, and Carly Mensch.

Captain Marvel is set to be released on March 8th, 2019. Click below to watch the first trailer for the movie: