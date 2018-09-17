Sir Paul McCartney achieves first #1 US album after 36 years

Sir Paul McCartney has reached the #1 spot in the US with his new album, Egypt Station. The last time that McCartney scored the top spot was 36 years ago with his 1986 album, Tug of War. Egypt Station managed to sell 153,00 equivalent album units, with 147,000 of those believed to be traditional sales.

McCartney has been very present on social media with the upcoming release of the album; this has included appearances on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke and a surprise gig in his hometown of Liverpool. As well as this, Spotify hosted McCartney at Abbey Road’s Studio 2, where many of the iconic Beatles’ tracks were recorded. He played a few gigs there this summer; previewing songs from Egypt Station, and preparing for the release of Paul McCartney & Spotify Singles: Under the Staircase.

Despite of all this promotion, McCartney failed to reach the #1 spot in the UK, as Eminem’s surprise new album Kamikaze took the spotlight.

Click the link below to watch the latest music video, ‘Fuh You’, from Sir Paul McCartney’s album, Egypt Station: