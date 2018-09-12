Henry Cavill reportedly parts with the DC Universe

The DC Universe looks set for a major shake-up, as it is being reported that Henry Cavill may no longer play the role of Superman following a breakdown in contract negotiations between Warner Bros. and representatives for Cavill.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio had been attempting to secure Cavill’s signature for a cameo appearance in upcoming DC film, Shazam!. However, scheduling conflicts brought talks to a halt and Warner Bros. are now said to be focusing their attention on a possible Supergirl feature, leaving Cavill’s future as the Man of Steel in doubt.

The British actor has worn the famous red cape just three times, in 2013’s Man of Steel, 2016’s Batman vs. Superman, and last year’s Justice League.

The news comes shortly after it was announced that Cavill had signed on to play the lead role in upcoming Netflix original, The Witcher. The casting came as a surprise to many fans, who questioned how the actor would be able to juggle the Superman role alongside a serial leading role.

Cavill’s supposed departure is the latest of a series of moves that appear to signal a period of substantial change within the DC universe, as there are already doubts as to whether Ben Affleck will return as Batman after the actor took a step back from the franchise in 2017 after announcing he would no longer direct Bruce Wayne’s next cinematic outing.

Click below to watch an interview featuring Cavill and Simon Pegg, published one month ago: