John Legend becomes first black man to gain EGOT status

John Legend has now reached EGOT status – winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony – making him the first black man to have done so. The set was complete after Sunday night, when he won an Emmy for Jesus Christ Superstar. He is the joint youngest winner to receive the status of EGOT, together with the American musical songwriter, Robert Lopez. He has won 10 Grammys, one Oscar for his original song in Selma, and one Tony for co-producing the play Jitney.

Legend has since written on his Instagram to commemorate the historical achievement: “Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories. Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar. So happy to be part of this team. So honoured they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such a rarefied air.”

Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice join Legend and 12 other EGOT recipients, including Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, and Audrey Hepburn.

