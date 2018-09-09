Mac Miller has died aged 26

American rapper Mac Miller died on Friday morning of a suspected drug overdose, aged 26. It was rumoured that Miller had problems with substance abuse, as well as mental health issues. His family have released a statement saying, “Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans.” TMZ reported that emergency services were sent to a patient in cardiac arrest in the Valley Crest area of north Hollywood, Friday morning.

There has been an outpouring of tributes from artists and fans alike – Shawn Mendes, Wiz Khalifa, and J. Cole were amongst the many artists who paid tribute to Miller.

Miller gained a significant amount of followers after releasing his mixtape K.I.D.S in 2010, aged just 18. Some of his most popular songs include Smile Back, Loud, and he also performed The Way with Ariana Grande in 2017 at the Manchester Arena bombing memorial concert.

