Watch: House of Cards Teaser Trailer

After Kevin Spacey was dropped from the hit Netflix show, House of Cards following sexual assault allegations which he denies, it was unclear whether the series would continue at all. However, a teaser trailer has now been released showing that Spacey’s character – Frank Underwood – has been killed off.

The trailer shows Robin Wright, Spacey’s screen wife Claire Underwood, who was shown at the end of the fifth season as the new President, speaking at Frank Underwood’s grave – “I’ll tell you this though, Francis. When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. When they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line”.

It has now been announced that Spacey will not be prosecuted over a sexual assault he was accused of in 1992, however an alleged incident in 2016 is still under investigation. Robin Wright has also become a controversial figure this week after responding when asked if she thought Spacey deserved a career reprieve with, “I believe every human being has the ability to reform”.

The sixth and final season of House of Cards will be available on Netflix on 2 November with 8 episodes.

To prepare for the final season of the Emmy award winning show, click below to watch the teaser trailer: