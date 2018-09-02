Gambino drops latest music video ‘Feels like Summer’

Donald Glover, who uses the stage name Childish Gambino, had fans talking at the beginning of summer because of his politically provoking single, ‘This is America’. Since then, his newer releases may have seemed much more upbeat, but the music video for ‘Feels like Summer’ has certainly had fans talking once again.

One of the most discussed celebrity cameo appearances in the video is Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott – the feud between them seems to have turned from a public fight into an animated one. In the music video, Scott makes Minaj’s toy house fall apart, a rather symbolic act after Minaj accused Kylie Jenner of using her and Travis Scott’s child to promote album sales. Another cameo comes from Kanye West, who has been prevalent in headlines this year, mostly due to his controversial political stance and support for Donald Trump. The video shows a crying West being comforted by Michelle Obama. Beyoncé also appears in the video, perhaps a nod to Gambino and Knowles’ upcoming roles in the much anticipated The Lion King live-action remake, set to be released next year.

To watch the new music video, and spot the many celebrity cameo appearances, click on the link below: