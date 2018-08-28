British podcast, My Dad Wrote a Porno, to get an HBO comedy special

The popular British podcast, My Dad Wrote a Porno, featuring James Cooper, Jamie Morton and Alice Levine has been given an HBO comedy special slot. It has already been adapted from a podcast into a sell-out live show, and has proved popular in the US as well as the UK.

Each episode of the podcast features an analysis of a chapter of one of the erotic fiction novels written by Morton’s dad – tales of a saleswoman called Belinda Blumenthal. Morton is then joined by his friends Cooper and Levine to analyse the unintentionally funny books.

The podcast has now accumulated over 100 million downloads. Speaking out about the merger with HBO, the executive vice president of programming, Nina Rosenstein said that the podcast, “shows just how embarrassing dads can be in the best possible way. James, Jamie, and Alice transformed a very awkward situation into an undeniably hilarious experience that we’re excited to share with our audience.”

The HBO comedy special will air next year.

