Bake Off line-up and start date announced

After a controversial move to Channel 4 last year, the much-loved British TV show The Great British Bake Off is back on 28th August at 8pm, giving amateur bakers another chance to show off their skills in the iconic tent.

The presenters and judges are being kept the same; with Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig presenting, and Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judging.

The 12 contestants entering the tent this year include a mental health specialist, a research scientist, and a techno DJ.

Previous winners of the show include Candice Brown and Nadiya Hussain, who was chosen to bake a cake for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday.

