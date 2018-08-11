Nicki Minaj’s new album released a week ahead of schedule

On Thursday night, Nicki Minaj surprised fans by announcing on her Apple Beats 1 “Queen Radio” show that her new album, Queen, was to be released the following day, the 10th, instead of August 17th. The release had already been changed a number of times, causing slight controversy as Ariana Grande’s album was also to be released on the same day.

The controversy doesn’t end there, as she calls out a number of rappers in the album – Drake, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and 50 Cent – accusing them of attempting to sleep with her. Minaj completely denies there was any malicious intent behind it: “You guys know that’s not a diss, right? I love them. I said things about people who I know can take a joke and not be emotional about it”.

Queen is Minaj’s fourth studio album, with the gap between this album and her last album, The Pinkprint, being four years. Three singles have already been released from the album – ‘Barbie Tingz’, ‘Chun-Li’, and ‘Bed’, which is a collaboration with Ariana Grande. There are also guest appearances from Eminem, The Weeknd, and Future.

To get a taster of the album, watch one of her singles, “Bed” featuring Ariana Grande, below: