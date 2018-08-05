Barry Chuckle, one half of comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, dies aged 73

Barry Elliott, who was more famously known as Barry Chuckle in the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has passed away aged 73. He leaves behind his comedy partner and brother, Paul. Paul said that, “I’ve not just lost my brother, I’ve lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend.”

The pair were most famous for their TV programme, ChuckleVision, which aired on the BBC from 1987 to 2009. However, the brothers were in the entertainment industry for over 50 years, starting on ITV in 1967 and were in the process of filming a new show on Channel 5 earlier this year.

His manager Phil Dale issued a statement saying that, “The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel.”

Tributes have been paid to the entertainer this morning, as different generational groups fondly remember watching the Chuckle Brothers during their childhood. Entertainer and presenter, Paddy McGuiness shared a photo of Mr Elliot on Twitter this morning with the caption, ‘One of my favourites from childhood years, teenage years and as an adult! Gutted. Barry Chuckle RIP sir.’

To celebrate the legacy of the Chuckle Brothers, remind yourself of one of their best moments below: