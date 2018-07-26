Doctor Who escape rooms touring the UK this year

Following the popularity of escape rooms in the past few years, it has been announced that BBC Studios have teamed up with Escape Hunt PLC to promote the release of the new Doctor Who series. Almost in unison, as series 11 of Doctor Who commences with new Time Lord Jodie Whittaker this Autumn, the escape rooms will travel through the cities of Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham, Oxford, and Reading in late 2018 and 2019.

In a recent press release, Mat Wray, BBC Studios’ Live Entertainment Director explained that, “It has been a long-term ambition of the team to be able to bring about Doctor Who themed escape rooms. Our main role here at BBC Studios is to continually extend the fans enjoyment of our brands and so to be announcing six new live entertainment games across the country to fans is something really exciting.”

Escape Hunt PLC were also pleased with the recent merger, as Richard Harpham discussed that, “Following the success of our original Escape Hunt games, we are thrilled to be partnering with BBC Studios to create Doctor Who – The Live Escape Game. Going on an Escape Hunt is all about stepping into and experiencing new worlds so strength in different genres is absolutely key to our content strategy.”

Fans of the popular BBC show can already register their interest at the Escape Hunt website.

For more Doctor Who excitement, watch the first full length Series 11 trailer below: