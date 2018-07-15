Watch: First teaser trailer for Doctor Who Series 11 airs

The first teaser trailer for the anticipated Series 11 aired during the half time of the World Cup Final, one year after the BBC announced Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor.

Although it does not disclose any plot points or feature any dialogue, the teaser gives the viewers a glimpse of the three new companions – Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) – in what seems like their first encounter with the new Doctor.

Just like the viewers at the time of airing, they were all watching the football half time commentary as they were shrouded by a magical light, with their surroundings starting to shake or change form. Eager eyed fans noticed that the Doctor replaced Graham’s newspaper with the 11th Doctor’s Beano comic. Whether or not it proves to be relevant in the future, or just an Easter Egg, remains to be seen.

“The Universe is calling” appears on the screen as the clip cuts to a smiling 13th Doctor. Overall, the teaser introduces her as a playful, charming figure, leaving fans curious about Chris Chibnall’s fresh portrayal of the first female Doctor.

More footage is expected to air at the San Diego Comic Con this Thursday (19th July), with Jodie Whittaker herself announced as part of the Doctor Who panel.

Doctor Who Series 11 will air this Autumn on BBC One. Watch the teaser below.