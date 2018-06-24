New version of Minecraft launches on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch have just released a new version of Minecraft which supports cross play between versions and consoles.

Three original Minecraft game released on Switch, allowed players to interact only with other Switch users. The new Minecraft ‘Better Together’ update now includes Switch which allows players to interact with those on the other included consoles. Xbox One, Windows 10, VR and mobile are all included but PlayStation 4 is not.

The update, which is available online now, was announced on Thursday 21st June and, in an ambitious PR cross over, saw Nintendo’s Twitter account interacting with the official Xbox and Minecraft accounts.

Our bodies are ready. What are we building? — Xbox (@Xbox) June 21, 2018

Achievement Unlocked: Ambitious crossover event. — Xbox (@Xbox) June 21, 2018

Let the building begin! ❤️ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2018

Earlier in June it was also announced that Netflix and Telltale were working on a five-part interactive experience based on Minecraft: Story Mode.

Watch the trailer for Switch cross-play below.