Beyoncé and Jay-Z release joint album

Rumours have circulated for a while about a Beyoncé and Jay-Z joint album and on Saturday it dropped on Jay-Z’s streaming service Tidal. Everything is Love was announced by Bey on stage in London as they thanked fans for turning out to their global tour – announcing that “because we love you all so much we have something special for you”. A video then played which ended with a black slate reading ‘ALBUM OUT NOW’.

A six minute video was also released with the album, which was filmed inside the Louvre museum in Paris. The video begins with the couple standing in front of the Mona Lisa.

This album is their first together and has been described as a celebration of their marriage and black identity. On Beyonce’s last solo album (Lemonade, 2016) she talked about infidelity which Jay-Z responded to a year later asking for forgiveness (4:44, 2017).

Watch the video released below.