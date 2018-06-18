Years & Years announce massive UK tour

With their sophomore album, Palo Santo, due next month, Years & Years have just announced a massive 16-date tour in some of Europe’s biggest stadiums. The tour will include 5 UK dates from 28th November to the 5th December taking in Birmingham, Brighton, Glasgow, Manchester and concluding in London’s O2 Arena.

After rising to European acclaim following their first album Communion topping the UK charts in 2015, the band’s pop-synth sound has seen them go from success to success, while front-man Olly Alexander has also become a prominent public figure within the LGBT+ community. The group also gained their first UK number-one single in 2015, after ‘King’ topped the charts, later being certified 2x platinum.

The new tour is set to include songs from both their debut and new album, including recent hits ‘Sanctify’ and ‘If You’re Over Me’. While commercial successes in the UK, both recent releases are also aiding the group’s rise in America, with both reaching the Top-20 on the US Dance Chart.

Tickets for all the UK dates later this year will go on sale via Ticketmaster from 9am this Friday (22nd June).