European League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split Begins

Friday saw the kick off of the first day of the European League of Legends Championship Series: Summer Split 2018 with a fantastic match between Splyce and Vitality at 17:00 BST. Games happen on Fridays (from 17:00 BST) and Saturdays (from 16:00 BST) for at least the next 9 weeks. You can view the full fixture list (and results) here.

So far today we’ve seen a revolutionary play from Atilla of Vitality bringing out Heimerdinger in the bottom lane (with Fiddlesticks being played by Jactroll in Support) for the first time in a serious game for a long time. Heimerdinger is traditionally played in the middle or top lanes and is rarely played competitively (in championships). Prior to today he had only featured 4 times in the all-time history of the EU LCS. We also saw a painfully long battle for Baron Nashor between H2K and Giants Gaming with some questionable decisions on both sides and an incredibly sneaky late game victory by one of the teams.

You can watch the matches live via LoL Esports on their website, Twitch or catch up and watch live on their Youtube channel. Watch Friday’s games below.