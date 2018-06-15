The Greatest Showman overtakes Saturday Night Fever in soundtrack charts

The Greatest Showman soundtrack has overtaken John Travolta’s 60s classic, spending 19 consecutive weeks at Number One in the album charts.

Hugh Jackman’s feelgood biopic about circus entrepreneur P.T. Barnum, which includes the Oscar-nominated ‘This Is Me’ has already become the Best Selling album of 2018, but it still has a long way to go to match The Sound of Music, which holds the all time record for most successful film soundtrack.

The American drama musical classic, which stars Julie Andrews and Christopher Plumber spent a sensational 70 weeks at Number One, spanning across a three year time period of 1965 to 1968.

The soundtrack had previously surpassed Adele’s 21 album, which had spent a record eleven weeks at the top of the charts, the highest in modern history.

Brits Critics Choice Winner Jorja Smith’s debut record Lost and Found enters the album charts in third place, ahead of The Beach Boy’s collaborative album with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, but behind the continued success of George Ezra’s Staying at Tamara’s, whilst Ed Sheeran’s Divide rounds off the top five, despite being released over one year ago.

Check out ‘This is Me’ from The Greatest Showman below: