James Gunn confirms future plans for Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has today confirmed the fates for the intergalactic rag-tag bunch ahead of Avengers 4.

Gunn confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which takes place after the as-yet-unnamed sequel, would retain the same team as the previous two films, meaning they will return despite being razed into ashes in the shocking climax of Avengers: Infinity War.

But, today on Twitter, Gunn revealed that the third film would spell the end of the current Guardians line-up, replying to a fan to state: “Well I mean Vol 3 will end this iteration of the Guardians and complete the story of the three films.”

Gunn had previously hinted at this decision in an interview with Variety, saying: “I think the third movie is going to continue this trilogy, the story of this iteration of this Guardians of the Galaxy [team]. I think it’s going to do it in a big way. I think we’re going to come to an epic conclusion of who the Guardians are… and why they were bought together, and I can’t wait to tell that story to the people. It will be the final [movie]in this iteration of Guardians of the Galaxy, yes,”

The director also refused to comment on the longer term future of the series, although fan speculation has suggested Adam Warlock will debut in Guardians 3, while Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel has sometimes featured in the Guardians lineup in some Marvel Comics.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be released in 2020. Remind yourself of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 below: