The Elder Scrolls VI announced at E3 2018

Bethesda have confirmed the long awaited sequel to Skyrim is now in production, during their 2018 E3 presentation in America.

Although little else was revealed in the brief teaser for the title, fans can expect a little wait before the release of the sixth instalment of the iconic fantasy series, which last released in 2011.

The teaser revealed very little else, including no specific details on the location and setting of the release, but Bethesda director Todd Howard confirmed that the next full release in the Elder Scrolls series would be ‘after Starfield’- the franchise’s first foray into next-gen gaming, meaning it will be a while before it is released.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy The Elder Scrolls Blades , a free-to-play RPG coming to mobile devices and IOS this autumn.

Check out the teaser trailer for The Elder Scrolls VI below: