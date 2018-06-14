Super Smash Bros Ultimate announced at E3

Nintendo have confirmed that the Super Smash Bros release for the Nintendo Switch will be a brand new complete release, entitled Super Smash Bros Ultimate at their 2018 E3 Conference.

Boasting the largest ever roster of characters, with 65 in total, Ultimate will draw on elements from Super Smash Bros Melee, Brawl and Super Smash Bros Wii U and Nintendo 3DS, as well as adding several new characters, new stages and other gameplay elements to Nintendo’s flagship cross-over no-holds barred beat-em-up.

Among the brand new names are Inklings from the Splatoon series and the iconic Ridley from Metroid, whilst Dark Pit and Lucina return along with Daisy. In addition, previously cut characters such as Snake from Solid Snake and the Ice Climbers are set to return to the series also.

Ultimate could also be the final game that series creator and mogul Masahiro Sakurai is involved in the production of. The hard-working perfectionist admitted: “The Smash series may continue in the future, but I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to pull this off, so I really hope you’ll enjoy this iteration of the game.” He has frequently suffered exhaustion producing the previous instalments and had previously planned to retire in 2005, before being enticed by the prospect of being involved in Super Smash Bros Brawl.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate will be released for the Nintendo Switch on 7th December 2018. Check out a first impression of the game below: