Assassin’s Creed Odyssey revealed at E3

Ubisoft have released the first look at the next game in the immensely popular Assassin’s Creed series, which will be called Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey.

Set in Ancient Greece, Odyssey sees the player take on the role as pariah Spartan-turned-Mercenary Alexios or Kassandra as they make their way through the world, creating the first ever Assassin legacy, but Odyssey will be unique with an open-world structure allowing for more exploration and traversing than any other AC game so far..

Due to this structure, the game will change environmentally and plot-wise depending on the decisions taken as Ancient Greece rises and falls around you.

In addition, the trailer hinted at the return of naval battles, a key gameplay mechanic of the immensely popular Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, with Odyssey set on the Aegean Sea. Combat has also been completely revamped, with the trailer showcasing the new system and new weapons including a classic trident.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey will be released 5th October 2018 on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC. Check out the reveal trailer below:

