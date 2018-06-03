J.K. Rowling begins script for Fantastic Beasts 3

Harry Potter creator and literary mastermind J.K. Rowling has confirmed that she has begun to work on the script for Fantastic Beasts 3, four months before Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits cinemas.

Rowling confirmed the news on her official blog, writing: ‘I’ve just finished the fourth [Robert] Galbraith [Strike] novel, Lethal White, and I’m now writing the screenplay for Fantastic Beasts 3.’ She continued, adding, ‘After that I’ll be writing another book for children. I’ve been playing with the (non-Harry Potter/wizarding world) story for about six years, so it’s about time I get it down on paper.’

Although no further information was revealed about Fantastic Beasts 3, it seems likely that it will follow on from the events of The Crimes of Grindelwald, which will see Jude Law’s Dumbledore and Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander battle against Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald, as he attempts to overthrow the wizarding world and enforce a regime of solely pure-blooded wizards.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released on 16th November 2018. Check out the trailer below: