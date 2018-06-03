DCEU Creative Chief reveals cryptic Wonder Woman sequel teaser

DCEU Creative Chief Geoff Johns has sent fans into a frenzy after he posted a cryptic image on his official Facebook account, seemingly confirming significant details about the Wonder Woman sequel.

The image, simply shows ‘WW84’, hinting towards a Cold War setting for the superheroine sequel starring Gal Gadot. This teaser comes shortly after Warners Bros purchased various online domains including ‘Wonder Woman Returns’, ‘Wonder Woman Arrives’, ‘Wonder Woman Rises’ and most importantly, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

From this new information, it seems highly likely that director Patty Jenkins intends to utilise a time-skip, moving Diana from the trench warfare of World War I, a key plot device in Wonder Woman, to the nervous and shifty eighties, with the West in the midst of intense psychological cold warfare.

Gadot will return for the sequel, where she will battle against Kristen Wiig’s classic comic-book villain Cheetah, while Pedro Pascal will also feature in a currently unspecified role.

Wonder Woman 2 will be released in cinemas on 1st November 2019.