Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey announced

Ubisoft have today announced the next entry to their massively popular Assassin’s Creed series, just hours after a leak allegedly revealed the title, setting, and release window. Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey will be set in ancient Greece, with Ubisoft apparently aiming to for a release before March 31st next year.

That most of the information regarding the upcoming historical open-world adventure game arrived to us via a leak won’t be a surprise to long-time fans of the series; you’d have to think back 10 years to Assassin’s Creed II to find a title that wasn’t leaked ahead of a planned reveal. However, official details are scarce, so we’ll have to wait until Ubisoft’s E3 press conference – due to start at 9pm on Monday 11th June – to hear more confirmed information. As of yet, all we have is a five-second clip from the Assassin’s Creed Twitter account (presumably hastily put together following the leak) which confirms the rumoured setting and title, along with the new game’s logo.

Ubisoft’s confirmation of the upcoming game’s title and setting, whilst not outright proving the leak’s validity, at least lends any claims more weight. According to the leak, Odyssey is set to be an even more significant departure for the series than last year’s Origins. Combat will continue its complete overhaul, whilst more RPG-like elements – such as dialogue options, and the ability to choose between male and female protagonists – will be introduced for the first time in the series. Meanwhile, although Bayek and Aya will apparently not be playable, the game will act as a sequel of sorts to Origins.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins received generally favourable reviews, including four stars from us here at The Edge. As one of the biggest AAA franchises in modern gaming, expectations are certainly high for the next entry in the series.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins continues to be supported by Ubisoft. Check out the launch trailer for the latest DLC, The Curse of the Pharaohs, below: