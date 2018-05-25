Danny Boyle confirmed to direct Bond 25

Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle has been confirmed to direct Daniel Craig in the currently untitled 25th Bond film, which is scheduled for release on 25th October, 2019.

Speculation surrounding who would be selected to helm what is supposedly Craig’s final outing as the gentleman spy has been circulating since as early as July last year. In that time the names on Bond’s hit list have dwindled, with even the likes of Denis Villeneuve (Prisoners, Blade Runner: 2049) missing out on the chance to direct.

In recent months however, word of Boyle’s involvement proved less than top secret. News broke in March that he and Trainspotting/The Beach collaborator John Hodge were working on a script which, if it were to impress Barbara Broccoli over at EoN, would secure Boyle’s seat in the highly sought after director’s chair.

Along with the announcement that Universal will be taking over from Sony as co-distributors, it is now confirmed that Danny Boyle will take the reins as director of Bond 25 with production set to begin in December at London’s Pinewood Studios.

The film will see Boyle reunite with Daniel Craig after they worked together on the memorable Bond segment of the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony, as well as Naomi Harris who will be returning as Moneypenny and worked with Boyle previously on 28 Days Later.

Danny Boyle is currently completing production on a Richard Curtis penned script based on the music of the Beatles which is rumored to be named All You Need is Love, also set for a 2019 release.

Bond 25 directed by Danny Boyle, is scheduled for release on 25th October 2019. Check out the trailer for the previous Bond outing Spectre below: