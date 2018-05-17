John Green’s Looking for Alaska to be made into series by Hulu

Young adult author John Green’s debut novel, Looking for Alaska will be turned into an eight episode series on Hulu, from The O.C. creator Josh Schwartz.

The project, based on Green’s first novel released in 2005 has long been in development. Schwartz had originally been trying to get the project off the ground as a film at Paramount Pictures, but the project was shelved, despite Schwartz writing a screenplay.

Following the smash hit success of the 2014 adaptation of Green’s bestselling The Fault In Our Stars, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber had been attached to write the screenplay but nothing come of it. This newly announced series comes in the hands of Paramount TV and Fake Empire, the production company run by Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Schwartz will serve as executive producer and show runner, in addition to writing the pilot episode.

The book, a semi-autobiographical story from Green, tells the story of Miles “Pudge” Halter, a Florida teen who moves to attend a boarding school in Alabama, where he meets a new set of friends who will change his outlook on life, including the titular Alaska; an infatuating, free-spirited girl whom Miles falls for. The book, whilst loved by fans, has proven to be highly controversial in many circles and became the most challenged book of 2015 according to the American Library Association, due to its explicit language and sex scenes.

No casting news has been announced as of yet and no release frame has been scheduled.

Watch John Green discuss the controversy surrounding the book below: