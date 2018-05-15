Union Films to host Pulp Fiction charity screening

Iconic cult classic Pulp Fiction will be screening next week at Southampton University’s Student Union cinema on 24th May as part of a special charity evening hosted by Child.org.

The 1994 crime classic directed by the legendary Quentin Tarantino stars Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Ray Willis and Ving Thames. Pulp Fiction is focalised around the seedy and shady criminal underbelly of Los Angeles and was inspired by the 20th centre ‘pulp fiction’ genre, known for stylised irony and punchy dialogue, as well as excessive violence.

The charity behind the event, Child.org work around the belief that: ‘Whoever they are, wherever they are born, every child deserves an equal opportunity.’

Furthermore, ‘Child.org work in the most difficult places in the world to grow up. We remove whatever barriers prevent children from getting the most out of life. Sometimes we provide training for mothers, so they can grow enough nutritious food to feed their family. Sometimes we provide access to clean water or health services at a child’s school. Sometimes we’ll deliver all, or a combination of those things. We believe in collecting intelligence and creating solutions that can be tailored to a child’s specific situation. We do what works.

Child.org is about thinking long-term and solving problems for good. We don’t pay to hand out food – we work with schools to help them start their own gardens. We don’t buy and deliver truckloads of mosquito nets, we help the school management to source nets from local government and start a school health club that teaches children and staff how to stay healthy.’

The event which is strictly 18+ will take place at Union Films and Bar Three. The night will also include refreshments, including speciality cocktails available for purchase, and fancy dress is encouraged. Tickets are available here. Earlybirds are £8, while General Sale tickets cost £10. For more information, check out the event’s Facebook page.

Watch the trailer for Pulp Fiction below and remind yourself of the brilliant, gorefest of fun: