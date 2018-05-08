Jack Black announces Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny sequel

Actor, comedian and Tenacious D frontman Jack Black has confirmed that a sequel to the 2006 comedy Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny will be released later this year.

Speaking onstage at the Shaky Knees music festival in America, Black spoke of the previously unannounced sequel, saying: ‘I don’t know where you’ll be able to see it, but we have decided that it’s happening and it’s coming out.’ No mention was made of any potential distribution deals, nor of any release frame.

The original Tenacious D film famously bombed at the box office, a fact that the band joked about on their most recent album, 2012’s Rise of the Fenix. Taking only $14 million against a $20 million budget, Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny has since gone on to establish a cult following and its DVD sales are said to have earned the movie a small profit.

Starring Black and fellow band member Kyle Gass, the film, directed by Liam Lynch, told the pseudo-origin story of the band and their quest to become the greatest rock band of all time. Featuring cameo appearances from actors such as Ben Stiller, Amy Poehler, John C. Reilly and Tim Robbins, as well as musical cameos from Dave Grohl, Meat Loaf and Ronnie James Dio, the film was released alongside the band’s second album – The Pick of Destiny – which itself debuted inside the Billboard Top 10.

Check out the trailer for the original Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny below: