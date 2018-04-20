Graduate Ball 2018 tickets now available

Tickets for the 2018 Southampton University Graduation Ball have gone on sale today via the SUSU Box Office website. Each ticket costs £45.

The event, which will place on the 9th June 2018 promises to be the ‘most glamorous occasion of the year’ and will once again be held on Highfield Campus, following a generally positive reception to the venue last year.

Regarding acts, Retrojam will be DJing with a set in the Cube which will be focused towards an interstellar planetarium theme. ItchyFeet will be perfoming in the Bridge, while MistaJam, Charlie Sloth, DJ Ajay and DropDivision will all be performing DJ sets inside the Stags Bar.

In addition, the event promises to boast a garden bar, photo-booths to capture memories with, a silent disco ‘under the stars’ (Editor’s note: What if it is raining?) and also a chance to unwind in the outdoor cinema.

Southampton University Graduation Ball 2018 takes place at Highfield Campus on 9th June 2018. Tickets can be purchased here. Keep an eye on the Union Website for any further information regarding the event.

Check out MistaJam and decide if his music meets your approval below: