Avicii passes away aged 28

Swedish DJ Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, died this afternoon (Friday 20th April) at the age of 28.

In a statement from his representative, they said: “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

He retired from touring in 2016 due to health reasons, due to acute pancreatitis from alcohol consumption. He underwent gallbladder and appendix removal in 2014.

Previously, Aviici had collaborated with artists including Rita Ora, Madonna and Coldplay. He became the first artist to reach 11 billion streams on Spotify and had returned to the studio in 2017 to produce a new EP.

Aviici was aged 28. Pay homage to the man by listening to his music below: