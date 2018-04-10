Edge Alumni secures coveted book deal with Avon Press

Ex-Edge Film Editor, Southampton University alumni and Waterstones Social Media co-ordinator Barnaby Walter has bagged a coveted two-book deal with Avon.

The move comes after commissioning editor Phoebe Morgan acquired worldwide English language rights from Joanna Swainson of Hardman and Swainson.

Walter’s first book, entitled The Deviant is set to be published sometime next year and the novel follows the story of a women who discovers “a dark and complex” underworld at an elite university- I wonder where that idea came from?

Morgan expressed delight at the acquisition, stating: “I am so excited to bring Barnaby to the Avon list. He is an incredibly talented young writer and his début sent chills up my spine. This is a brilliant, dark look into a secret elitist world, and I can’t wait to share it with readers.”

Walter, an alumni of the Faber Academy writing course also commented on the news, adding: “I am overjoyed to be signing with Avon and joining such a terrific, passionate team. I have avidly read and enjoyed many of its titles over the years and it is a dream come true for my book to find a home within its brilliant family.”

Barnaby was Film Editor for The Edge and contributed to the publication between 2011 and 2014. He is currently the second all-time top contributor with 500 articles in total. We wish him the absolute best in his writing career and look forward to seeing him go far!