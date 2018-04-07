New trailer for The First Purge released – Watch

The new trailer for the fourth instalment in the Purge saga dropped on the film’s social media pages on Friday.

Titled The First Purge, the film will act as a prequel to the previous three movies and will uncover exactly how the night of the purge, an annual 12-hour period of lawlessness, came into being.

The trailer features Marisa Tomei as a government official who created the idea of The Purge as a “psychological experiment” to allow America’s citizens to release all their anger in one night. It comes to a head as she stands against a group of activists protesting against the Purge, as well as the President who sends in military troops disguised as citizens to ensure the success of the experiment.

The film, due for release on July 4th, is directed by Gerard McMurrary and written by James DeMonaco, the name behind The Purge, The Purge: Anarchy, and The Purge: Election Year.

Here’s how Universal Pictures describes the plot:

“Behind every tradition lies a revolution. Next Independence Day, witness the rise of

our country’s 12 hours of annual lawlessness. Welcome to the movement that began

as a simple experiment: The First Purge.

To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding

Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one

night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the

rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and

spread across the nation.”

The First Purge will be released July 4th 2018. Watch the new trailer below: