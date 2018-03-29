Tobias Menzies cast in The Crown’s third season

Tobias Menzies has been confirmed to be replacing Matt Smith as Prince Philip for the next two series of Netflix’s The Crown, after it was announced that Paul Bettany was unable to take the role due to being able to meet the required time commitments.

Menzies’ Prince will appear opposite Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II, as she replaces Golden Globe-winner Claire Foy. The only other confirmed cast member is Helena Bonham Carter, who will be taking Vanessa Kirby’s role as the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret.

Menzies has already worked alongside Colman in The Night Manager, where he played Geoffrey Dromgoole. He has also appeared as Jonathan “Black Jack” Randall in Outlander and as Edmure Tully, the groom of the infamous Red Wedding, in Game of Thrones. Before he takes on the Royal role, he will be portraying the Duke of Cornwall in Richard Eyre’s upcoming King Lear, and will be seen in Ridley Scott’s new horror series The Terror, premiering this month.

Smith, meanwhile, has been confirmed to play cult leader Charles Manson in Mary Harron’s Charlie Says, which is currently shooting.

