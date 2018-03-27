UK release date for Solo: A Star Wars Story moved forward

UK Star Wars fans have today received the news that Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released one day earlier than expected.

Ron Howard’s spin-off one-shot, which showcases the origins of the legendary smuggler Han Solo will now be released on 24th May 2018, as opposed to 25th May, the original release date.

The release is now in line with countries like Australia, Germany, Russia and Brazil and is a welcome boost for a film which has so far had a lukewarm reception at best.

Despite the news that Enfys Nest and his Cloud-Rider gang, from the Expanded Universe will feature as the main villain for Solo, there is still much confusion about who actually has produced the film.

Original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller departed from the film due to creative differences, but they’ll still receive Executive Producer credits alongside replacement Ron Howard.

Lord and Miller spoke warmly on the decision, stating: “We were really proud of the many contributions we made to that film. In light of the creative differences, we elected to take an executive producer credit.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in UK cinemas on 24th May 2018. Check out the latest trailer below: