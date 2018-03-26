Pokemon Go announces new story mode

Developers Niantic have today announced the latest update to the 2016 social phenomenon application Pokemon Go will add story missions and daily quests.

The gameplay will include a new story mode, centered around the first mythical Pokemon Mew, and was introduced today via this official press release: “A series of mysterious happenings is occurring all over the world, and Professor Willow is seeking Trainers to help him find out if this is connected to the Mythical Pokémon Mew. These research tasks will become available to Trainers around the world later this week!”

The story mode will be split into two different categories. Field Research will be easier, spanning visits to Pokestops to discover and catch certain Pokemon, engaging in battles or a number of other small tasks. Special Research will be more sparse, featuring story progression and chances to make important game-changing discoveries.

Players can play as many missions as they like each day to collect as many rewards as possible. Additionally, the developer announced that completing one Field Research mission each day will reward the player with a stamp, and that seven stamps would lead to a Research Breakthrough, where rewards range from new discoveries to encounters with legendary and mythical Pokemon previously unavailable in-game.

Pokemon Go is developed by Niantic and can be downloaded on a variety of app stores. You can read more about the latest update here. Check out a gameplay trailer below: