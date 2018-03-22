New trailer for Deadpool 2 released- Watch

The newest trailer for the Merc with the Mouth’s second outing has dropped and promises a spectacle as rude, crude and funny as his first outing.

Revealing more of the plot, Deadpool 2‘s newest trailer kicks into action with Ryan Reynold’s titular anti-hero making his getaway alongside friend and ever-so-reluctant cohort Dopinder (Karan Soni). It then moves to showcase Josh Brolin’s Cable, the main antagonist of the film attempting to kidnap a young boy for unknown reasons. Of course, Wade Wilson isn’t going to let that happen.

In between “Rounding up all the gluten in the world so that it can’t hurt us again”, as well as explaining “Why Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants is pure pornography” we get the usual brand of Deadpool comedy with the man himself setting up his own super-team to fight against Cable- with the incredibly hilarious and pointed remark that they all need to carry at least “ten to twelve years of franchise material.”

With further first glimpses of Colussus (Stefan Kapičić), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Black Tom Cassidy (Jack Kesy) and Zazie Beetz (Domino), this second trailer once again excites us for what is going to be an amazing May in terms of cinema.

Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin, and will be released in cinemas 17th May 2018. Watch the new trailer below: