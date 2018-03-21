The Edge earns three nominations for the Student Publication Association Awards

The Edge has earned three nominations from the 2018 Student Publication Association National Awards ahead of the National Conference in April.

The awards, which are the largest at student journalism level aim to recognise the work and commitment that hundreds of students put in every single year in order to keep student journalism thriving. The awards ceremony will take place next month.

The Edge‘s first nomination this year is for Live Editor Carly-May Kavanagh’s ‘In Criticism of 13 Reasons Why’ which has been nominated for Best Entertainment Piece. Secondly, our Design Editor Teague Hipkiss has been nominated for his amazing work this year with a nomination for Best Design- Magazine.

Finally, the entire team are thrilled to be nominated for the Best Specialist Publication award. Every single writer and editor has contributed massively to our impeccably high standards of publications this year and we want to thank everyone for their involvement and support.

Editor James Barker commented on the nominations, saying: “It’s such an honour to even be shortlisted for these awards! I’m so proud of the work The Edge has done to reinvigorate its design (largely thanks to our incredible Head of Design, Teague Hipkiss), while Carly-May, our Live Editor, shows all the passion we love to see in The Edge with her ‘In Criticism of 13 Reasons Why’ article.

“Last – but not least – a shortlist for Best Specialist Publication is testament to the hard work of the committee and the talent of our writers. Let’s hope that we can bring some awards back from SPANC in just a few weeks time…”

Additionally, The Edge would like to congratulate all other student publications for their nominations, including our sister publication, The Wessex Scene, whose contributors have also earned two nominations. Linnea Lagerstedt was nominated for ‘Best Feature’ for her harrowing but important: ‘Sexual Consent Awareness Week: Life as a Survivor’ and also ex-Editor Alice Hearing who was nominated for Best Interview for: ‘“I’m not here to save the world.” An Interview with Jon Sopel.’

The Student Publication Association Awards will take place on 7th April 2018 during the Student Publication Association’s National Conference between 6th and 8th April at The University of Cardiff. You can check out more information and buy tickets for the event here.