Watch: First trailer released for Fantastic Beasts 2

The first full length trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was released yesterday (Tuesday 13th), and has been met with mixed responses from fans.

David Yates’ latest addition to the Potter franchise sees the return of Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) who, joined by Jude Law as a youthful, waist-coated Dumbledore, takes on dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) after the dark wizard’s escape at the end of the last film.

The trailer’s footage cuts between America, Paris, and Hogwarts, and is full of familiar faces, including Katherine Waterston and Dan Fogler as Scamander’s sidekicks, Auror Porpetina Goldstein and No-Maj Jacob Kowalski respectively. Ezra Miller is also back for the sequel as Credence Barebone, who seems to have survived his apparent demise at the end of the previous film. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Zoë Kravitz as Scamander’s friend from Hogwarts, Leta Lestrange, and Callum Turner as Scamander’s brother Theseus.

The second instalment of the projected five film series has already come under fire for recasting Depp despite the accusations against him of domestic abuse. Fans are also displeased with Yates’ decision to leave Dumbledore’s sexuality unexplored, or at least not “explicitly”, even though Dumbledore had been in love with Grindelwald in his youth, according to J.K. Rowling herself.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is due for release in UK cinemas 16th November. Watch the trailer below: