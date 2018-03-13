Turner Sims secures £315,755 in Arts Council England funding

The Turner Sims Concert Hall on Southampton University Highfield Campus will receive over £315,000 for an ambitious scheme which is set to significantly boster the aspirations of professional and emerging jazz artists, in both performance standards, composition and promotion across the UK’s Southern regions.

The Turner Sims launch of the 3-year talent development programme Jazz South, selected in the final round of the Arts Council’s UK Ambition for Excellence programme fund will see established and emerging artists, as well as gifted and talented children and young adults work alongside promoters and leading UK and international figures. Talent and excellence will be developed through masterclasses and residencies, whilst new work will also be commissioned.

Kevin Appleby, Turner Sims Concert Hall Manager commented on the award, stating:

“This is a hugely exciting moment for Turner Sims and I’m most grateful to Arts Council England for their support. This investment enables us to realise our aspirations for creating new opportunities for the jazz sector in the South of England.” He continued, adding, “I know from the conversations we have had with a range of organisations and individuals across the region already that there is a great appetite for this, and I look forward to working with partners regionally, nationally and internationally to bring these opportunities to life.”

Turner Sims already has an ambitious and unique jazz programme with links across Europe and the Jazz South programme will enable identity to continue to grow.

Turner Sims will announcing the details of the first tranche of programme activity in summer 2018. Check out some concert highlights below: