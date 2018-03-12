Comedian Ken Dodd dies aged 90

Legendary Liverpool comedian Sir Kenn Dodd has passed away at the age of 90.

The comedic genius, who has been in industry for over seventy years married his long term partner Anne Jones on Friday, before passing away today.

Tributes have subsequently poured in for Liverpudlian, from many established names in television and comedy. Claire Sweeney, who supported Dodd when she was a teenage singer aged just 14 paid tribute, saying: “He was such an inspiration. Ken started my career off when I was just 14. The most precious thing you can give someone is advice and time. And he spans generations.”

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker also expressed his admiration for Dodd, stating, “Growing up I used to love it when Ken Dodd came on the telly. He was always mad and chaotic but he guaranteed a laugh. There were so many strings to his bow. Comedian, ventriloquist and – amazingly – in the 1960s his single Tears was the third highest-selling song in the UK. It was only outsold by two tunes from The Beatles!”

Dodd had recently presented an award at the National Television Awards in January, and celebrated his 90th birthday in December 2017. Check out some of his best bits below: