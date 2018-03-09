Read more
The Edge
You are at:»»Kristen Wiig cast as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2
Mark Blinch/Reuters

Kristen Wiig cast as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2

0
By on News

Wonder Woman 2 director Patty Jenkins has today confirmed comedienne Kristen Wiig is set to star in the upcoming DC Comics sequel, as the villain Cheetah.

Speculation had been rife about the Saturday Night Live star playing some part in the film, which will also star Gal Gadot as the eponymous heroine. Wonder Woman’s adversary Cheetah boasts a feline-esque appearance, with strength and speed to match.

Jenkins tweeted her excitement at the news: “So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. !!!”

Wonder Woman was the biggest hit so far for the DC Extended Film Universe, garnering overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics as well as earning over $800 million at the worldwide box office.

Wonder Woman 2 will be directed by Patty Jenkins and will star Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig. It is set to be released in cinemas on 1st November 2019. Check out the trailer for the original Wonder Woman below:

Share.

About Author

avatar

Lover of food, films, Marvel, football, video-games and Literature. Hater of pretty much everything else. Fortunately, we cover 4 of those things. NEWS EDITOR 2016 AND ALL THE SHINY STUFF WITH THAT. BACK AGAIN FOR 2017!

Related Posts

Leave A Reply