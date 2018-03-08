Nintendo Direct reveals new Super Smash Bros. game in development

Nintendo has announced that a new Super Smash Bros. game will be released on the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Super Smash Bros. is one of Nintendo’s most successful series. It pits a large roster of characters such as Mario, Pikachu and Link against each other in a free-for-all fighter. The announcement for the latest in the series was part of a Nintendo Direct that aired on 8th March.

An official title has not yet been released. This means the game will likely not be a port of Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U, but an entirely new addition to the series.

The trailer confirmed the addition of Splatoon characters to the roster, and teased the appearance of a Breath of the Wild Link and a certain Italian plumber. More characters can be seen in the distance, although it’s hard to determine many of them. However, as the game will be released later this year, many more additions will likely be confirmed very soon.

Check out the teaser trailer for the next instalment of Super Smash Bros. below: