Oscar ratings plummet to joint-lowest for telecasting

The Oscars might be the world’s most famous awards ceremony, clocking tens of millions of views, but the 2018 ceremony suffered with the lowest viewer ratings on record.

Early indications show that the Academy Awards clocked in with local Nielsen markets on an 18.9 household rating, a whole 16% down on the previous year’s 22.4- which now looks a much healthier result on reflection.

The 2018 Oscars, which saw the likes of Guillermo Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman and The Shape of Water take the four big prizes even dropped below the lowest ratings on record- the 21.9 household rating from 2008. Despite this, the awards still obtained roughly 29 million viewers.

The 90th Academy Awards were held yesterday in America. Check out highlights below: