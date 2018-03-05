Disney releases first teaser for Mary Poppins Returns

Disney premiered the first trailer for Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel to the legendary Julie Andrews classic during the 2018 Academy Awards ceremony.

Taking place 20 years after the events of the original film, the magic nanny (this time played by Emily Blunt) returns to Cherry Tree Lane and to Jane and Michael Banks (Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw) after their lives, and the lives of their young children are deeply affected by a grievous family tragedy.

Although the trailer does not give much away, the music and sweeping cinematography perfectly captures a sense of gloom and dread, which starts to slowly lift as the battered old kite gently floats towards the sky. When a rendition of ‘Let’s go Fly a Kite’ is about to reach the absolute peak, the clouds open and Mary floats down in typical fashion with her umbrella.

Although the trailer doesn’t show much else, save a brief cameo of Lin-Manuel Miranda taking on the role as Lamplighter Jack- from Dick Van Dyke who cameos as Fidelity Fiduciary Bank’s overseer Mr. Dawes Jr, there is all of the warmth, humour and charm which made the original so successful. This looks like one sequel which might work very well indeed- having been 50 years in the making.

Mary Poppins Returns is released in English cinemas on 21st December 2018. Check out the first trailer below: