NST Campus offering £8 student tickets for award-winning musical Teddy

NST Campus is offering £8 student tickets for award-winning musical Teddy this week.

Teddy runs from tonight (27th February) until Saturday 3rd March, and all performances are available to students for a steal at £8 as part of a special deal – even cheaper than Nuffield Southampton Theatres‘ regular deal of £10 per ticket.

The official NST synopsis is as follows: “Follow Teddy and Josie on a night out as they race through the dark and damaged world of post-war London: bombed by the Blitz but ripe and ready for revolution.

“With electrifying original songs plus some of the biggest hits from the 1950s performed live on stage by the band Johnny Valentine and the Broken Hearts, Teddy is the ultimate story of teenage rebellion and the birth of a new musical era. Bursting with the energy of a live gig, it will leave you on a high and jiving all the way home.”

The musical is from the writer-director team of acclaimed shows Frankenstein and Boudica, the latter of which ran at the Globe Theatre in London for a time.

Tickets are available to purchase via NST’s official website. This week also marks the last chance to see The Shadow Factory, an original production commissioned to celebrate the opening of NST’s new venue in Guildhall Square.

Check out a preview of Teddy below: