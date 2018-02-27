‘I Want To Play At Common People’ returns for a fourth successive year

For the fourth successive year, Common People have teamed up alongside world famous music venue The Joiners Arms to launch the 2018 edition of ‘I Want to Play at Common People.

The music competition, which invites all local bands to enter will hold Competition Finals on Tuesday 13th March, Tuesday 3rd April and Wednesday 2nd May with the chance to secure a coveted spot on the Uncommon Stage at Common People this year.

The competition is open to any band and to apply, you simply need to send 100 words explaining why you want to play Common People to localacts@commonpeople.net, along with a one track sample, your act name, social media links and how many members.

Successful artists will be notified by Wednesday 7th March and then Finals will be held at the Joiners on the three above dates. Judging the competition is an esteemed panel comprising of Common People organiser and local legend Rob da Bank, BBC Introducing Solent presenter Stephanie Nieuwenhuys, and a number of other music experts including the Joiners; own Ricky Bates.

If you just want to come along and see some of the best upcoming acts that Hampshire has to offer, then tickets are just £3.00 for the Finals.

Common People Southampton 2018 will take place over the Spring Bank Holiday (26th-27th May) across Southampton Common. Check out highlights of last year’s festival below: